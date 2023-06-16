Blinken Says Reports About Backdoor Talks With Iran 'Inaccurate'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday refuted media reports about backdoor negotiations on an agreement with Iran amid the freeze in talks on the Iran nuclear program.

"We continue to believe that diplomacy will be the most effective path forward, but there is no agreement, and reports to the contrary are simply inaccurate," Blinken said at a briefing when asked about US-Iranian behind-the-scenes negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

On Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller called reports regarding a purported resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran on a nuclear deal false and misleading.

Earlier in June, several US media outlets reported that the United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman in May to discuss Tehran's nuclear program and lifting of sanctions amid a freeze in negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Axios reported on Monday that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani confirmed that Tehran and Washington held indirect talks in Oman last month, while the Biden administration has not publicly confirmed the talks took place.