UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Reports About Backdoor Talks With Iran 'Inaccurate'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Blinken Says Reports About Backdoor Talks With Iran 'Inaccurate'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday refuted media reports about backdoor negotiations on an agreement with Iran amid the freeze in talks on the Iran nuclear program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday refuted media reports about backdoor negotiations on an agreement with Iran amid the freeze in talks on the Iran nuclear program.

"We continue to believe that diplomacy will be the most effective path forward, but there is no agreement, and reports to the contrary are simply inaccurate," Blinken said at a briefing when asked about US-Iranian behind-the-scenes negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

On Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller called reports regarding a purported resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran on a nuclear deal false and misleading.

Earlier in June, several US media outlets reported that the United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman in May to discuss Tehran's nuclear program and lifting of sanctions amid a freeze in negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Axios reported on Monday that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani confirmed that Tehran and Washington held indirect talks in Oman last month, while the Biden administration has not publicly confirmed the talks took place.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Oman Tehran United States May June 2015 Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Repaired М113 Armo ..

Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Repaired М113 Armored Vehicles - Reports

19 seconds ago
 Weight, beautification contest of goat, bull and c ..

Weight, beautification contest of goat, bull and camels held at University of Ag ..

21 seconds ago
 African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary to End Co ..

African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary to End Conflict Promptly - Ramaphosa

4 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, ..

Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, Russia on ISS Eroding

4 minutes ago
 Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Says Modern Diplomacy ..

Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Says Modern Diplomacy 'Lacks Common Language'

4 minutes ago
 Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief Mandy C ..

Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief Mandy Cohen to Run CDC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.