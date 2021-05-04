UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Reports On Release Of Iran-Held Foreigners 'Inaccurate,' Talks Continue

Tue 04th May 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that reports of an agreed release of foreign nationals held in Iran are not true and promised to remain focused on the issue until all Americans detained in that country return home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that reports of an agreed release of foreign nationals held in Iran are not true and promised to remain focused on the issue until all Americans detained in that country return home.

"As Domenic said, the reports coming out of Tehran are not accurate. We are very closely engaged ourselves on this issue and we will remain so. I am determined to bring every American home," Blinken said during a press conference with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Blinken urged the international community to develop a universal norm against arbitrary detentions of foreign nationals for political purposes.

"I would hope that with time and effort countries could establish a norm that this practice is simply unacceptable because it is. I think we will have conversations in the coming weeks, in coming months about that," Blinken said. "Countries that engage in these actions need to know that that cannot happen with impunity and it's truly unacceptable."

