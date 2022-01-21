Blinken Says Returning to DC to Consult With Biden After Talks With Lavrov

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he will return to Washington later today to consult with President Joe Biden after his Geneva talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"I'll return to Washington this afternoon to consult with President Biden and our entire National Security Team as well as members of Congress and critical allies and partners in the days ahead," Blinken said