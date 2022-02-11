UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Russia Continues Deploying New Troops On Border With Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 04:28 PM

Blinken Says Russia Continues Deploying New Troops on Border With Ukraine

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday said that Russia continues deploying new forces along Ukrainian border, and added that an "invasion" could start at any moment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday said that Russia continues deploying new forces along Ukrainian border, and added that an "invasion" could start at any moment.

"We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border. As we said before, we're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time. And to be clear, that includes during the Olympics," Blinken told a briefing after a meeting in the framework of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Australia, Japan, India and the United States.

Blinken said that the US preferred a diplomatic approach in resolving the situation around Ukraine and it had been continuously trying to engage Moscow in a dialogue. Russia will face "massive consequences" in the event of renewed aggression, including economic sanctions and exports control, he said.

The United States and its allies will continue strengthening defensive capabilities of Ukraine and NATO in Europe, the secretary added.

Blinken said that the US would continue withdrawing its diplomatic staff from the embassy in Kiev and had called on American citizens to leave Ukraine shortly.

Ukraine and Western countries have been accusing Russia of military build-up along Ukrainian border in preparation of an alleged incursion. Russia has rejected these accusations. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not threatening anyone, but it was being threatened. Moreover, Russia has warned Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Ukraine that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of the Donbas region.

Related Topics

India NATO Australia Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Threatened Kiev Japan United States Border Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Champions League tie will not decide Mbappe's futu ..

Champions League tie will not decide Mbappe's future, says Pochettino

58 seconds ago
 DC Dir Upper inaugurates spring plantation campaig ..

DC Dir Upper inaugurates spring plantation campaign

1 minute ago
 Hazara police takes concrete measures to facilitat ..

Hazara police takes concrete measures to facilitate masses: Mirwais Niaz

1 minute ago
 PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tyi ..

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

31 minutes ago
 British charity urges Somalia to protect teens fro ..

British charity urges Somalia to protect teens from execution

1 minute ago
 47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>