Blinken Says Russia Continues Deploying New Troops on Border With Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday said that Russia continues deploying new forces along Ukrainian border, and added that an "invasion" could start at any moment.

"We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border. As we said before, we're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time. And to be clear, that includes during the Olympics," Blinken told a briefing after a meeting in the framework of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Australia, Japan, India and the United States.

Blinken said that the US preferred a diplomatic approach in resolving the situation around Ukraine and it had been continuously trying to engage Moscow in a dialogue. Russia will face "massive consequences" in the event of renewed aggression, including economic sanctions and exports control, he said.

The United States and its allies will continue strengthening defensive capabilities of Ukraine and NATO in Europe, the secretary added.

Blinken said that the US would continue withdrawing its diplomatic staff from the embassy in Kiev and had called on American citizens to leave Ukraine shortly.

Ukraine and Western countries have been accusing Russia of military build-up along Ukrainian border in preparation of an alleged incursion. Russia has rejected these accusations. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not threatening anyone, but it was being threatened. Moreover, Russia has warned Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Ukraine that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of the Donbas region.