Blinken Says Russia May Be Engaged In Full-Blown Invasion Of Ukraine Before Night Is Over

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Blinken Says Russia May Be Engaged in Full-Blown Invasion of Ukraine Before Night Is Over

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration believes Russia may engage in a full invasion in Ukraine before the night is over.

"I do, unfortunately Russia has positioned its forces at the final point of readiness across Ukraine's borders, to the North, to the East, to the South, everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told NBC news on Wednesday when asked if he believes Russian forces will be engaged in something akin to a full invasion of Ukraine.

