Blinken Says Russia Plans To Share Advanced Satellite Tech With N. Korea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the United States believed Russia was expanding space cooperation with North Korea in exchange for its troop contribution in fighting Ukraine.
"The DPRK is already receiving Russian military equipment and training.
Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang," Blinken told a news conference in Seoul, using the North's official name.
Repeating an assertion recently made by the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Blinken said that the United States also believed that Russia "may be close" to formally accepting North Korea's status as a nuclear power.
The assertion came as North Korea test-fired a missile just as Blinken was visiting the US ally.
Recent Stories
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
More Stories From World
-
Mexico bar shooting leaves seven dead, five wounded5 minutes ago
-
Franco dictatorship splits Spain 50 years after death5 minutes ago
-
South Korea investigators ask police to arrest Yoon5 minutes ago
-
Blinken says Russia plans to share advanced satellite tech with N. Korea5 minutes ago
-
Thunder rally to top Celtics, push NBA win streak to 155 minutes ago
-
Top US Republican eyes swift passage of Trump priority mega-bill15 minutes ago
-
'Emilia Perez,' 'The Brutalist' win at diverse Golden Globes15 minutes ago
-
Golden Globes gala kicks off with 'Emilia Perez' leading favorites24 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.024 minutes ago
-
Ranieri's Roma claim derby honours against Lazio24 minutes ago
-
Algerians campaign to save treasured songbird from hunters25 minutes ago
-
Lions take NFC top seed, Broncos and Bucs into NFL playoffs25 minutes ago