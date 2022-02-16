UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Russia Recognizing Donbas Republics Would Prompt 'Swift And Firm' Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Blinken Says Russia Recognizing Donbas Republics Would Prompt 'Swift and Firm' Response

Russia's recognition of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics would mean Moscow's rejection of its commitments under the Minsk accords and prompt a "swift and firm" response from the United States sand its allies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia's recognition of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics would mean Moscow's rejection of its commitments under the Minsk accords and prompt a "swift and firm" response from the United States sand its allies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russia's lower house voted to send an appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk republics as independent entities to create a legal basis for intergovernmental ties.

"To be clear: Kremlin approval of this appeal would amount to the Russian government's wholesale rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements, which outline the process for the full political, social, and economic reintegration of those parts of Ukraine's Donbas region controlled by Russia-led forces and political proxies since 2014," Blinken said in a statement.

"Enactment of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitute a gross violation of international law, call into further question Russia's stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis, and necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners," he added.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk United States From Government

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

6 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

49 minutes ago
 Use of modern technology essential to control crim ..

Use of modern technology essential to control crime

39 seconds ago
 Speakers discuss ways to further improve bilateral ..

Speakers discuss ways to further improve bilateral relations between US & Pak

40 seconds ago
 PTA issues regulatory framework for SRD and IoT se ..

PTA issues regulatory framework for SRD and IoT services

42 seconds ago
 Putin Tells Bolsonaro Russia-Brazil Relations Reco ..

Putin Tells Bolsonaro Russia-Brazil Relations Recovering

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>