Blinken Says Russia Recognizing Donbas Republics Would Prompt 'Swift and Firm' Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia's recognition of Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics would mean Moscow's rejection of its commitments under the Minsk accords and prompt a "swift and firm" response from the United States sand its allies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russia's lower house voted to send an appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk republics as independent entities to create a legal basis for intergovernmental ties.

"To be clear: Kremlin approval of this appeal would amount to the Russian government's wholesale rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements, which outline the process for the full political, social, and economic reintegration of those parts of Ukraine's Donbas region controlled by Russia-led forces and political proxies since 2014," Blinken said in a statement.

"Enactment of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitute a gross violation of international law, call into further question Russia's stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis, and necessitate a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners," he added.