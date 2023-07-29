Open Menu

Blinken Says Russian Defense Chief Allegedly Looked For More Arms During Visit To N.Korea

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Blinken Says Russian Defense Chief Allegedly Looked for More Arms During Visit to N.Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that one of the main goals of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's recent visit to North Korea was to allegedly ensure additional weapons supplies to Russia to continue hostilities in Ukraine.

A Russian delegation led by Shoigu visited North Korea from July 25-27 at the invitation of the North Korean Defense Ministry to participate in the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.

"With regard to reports of the Russian defense minister in North Korea, I strongly doubt he's there on holiday. So what are we seeing? We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons wherever it can find them, to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine.

And we see that in North Korea," Blinken told reporters in Australia following the 33rd Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).

He added that the same situation was observed with regard to Iran, which the West has been accusing of allegedly supplying military drones to Russia.

Both Pyongyang and Tehran have on many occasions denied accusations of supplying weapons to Russia. North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson, in particular, has said that Pyongyang has never had any arms deals with Moscow and that media reports about this are just absurd rumors.

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Visit Tehran Pyongyang Same North Korea July Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

42 minutes ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

42 minutes ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

42 minutes ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

42 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

2 hours ago
7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World