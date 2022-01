US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has been recruiting Ukrainian nationals who are in key positions in Ukraine in order to gain access to sensitive information

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has been recruiting Ukrainian nationals who are in key positions in Ukraine in order to gain access to sensitive information.

"In advance of a potential further invasion of Ukraine, Russian intelligence services, mainly the Federal Security Service (FSB), a US sanctioned entity, have been recruiting Ukrainian nationals in key positions to gain access to sensitive information," Blinken said. "The FSB leverages these officials in an attempt to create instability in Ukraine."