WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) means a complete rejection of commitments under the Minsk agreements, and contradicts Russia's commitment to diplomacy.

"We strongly condemn (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's decision to recognize the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent." As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Blinken said in a State Department statement.