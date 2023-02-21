WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States "unfortunate" and "irresponsible."

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia is suspending its participation in the treaty.

"The announcement by Russia that it's suspending participation in New START is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," Blinken said during his visit to Greece, as quoted by The New York Times.

The United States will "be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does, of course, to make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our country and our allies," he added.