Blinken Says Saudis Have Contributed to Worst Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Saudi Arabia has contributed to the worst and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

"I think you all know very well Houthis committed an act of significant aggression in taking over Sanaa some years ago moving through the country committing acts of aggression against our partner Saudi Arabia, committing human rights abuses and other atrocities creating an environment in which we've seen extremist groups fill some of the vacuums that were created," Blinken said on Wednesday. "But at the same time we've seen a campaign led by Saudi Arabia that has also contributed to what is by many estimates is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today."

Blinken emphasized that it is vitally important even in the midst of the humanitarian crisis to do everything possible to deliver aid to the Yemeni people.

The Secretary of State also said the United States wants to ensure that not only US but also foreign groups can deliver humanitarian aid to Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation to support the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over the vast part in the north of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.