Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weapons if Iran Acquires Nukes

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will likely pursue nuclear weapons if Iran is able to develop such weapons

"I think the Saudis and other countries have made clear in one way or another that they would be likely to pursue nuclear weapons in the event that Iran actually gets one," Blinken said during a hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Blinken emphasized that Iran is only weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon. In addition, he said a military strike on Iran's nuclear weapons program would set back the country's advances but Tehran would respond by rebuilding its program further underground and faster absent a nuclear agreement.

The previous nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed by Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union in 2015. Then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018 and imposed new comprehensive sanctions on Iran.

In April 2021, the remaining parties to the agreement, along with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear agreement, working in Vienna. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors" in March 2022.