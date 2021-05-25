Blinken says seeking $75 mn from Congress to aid Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the US administration would notify Congress of its intent to provide an additional $75 million in development and economic aid to Palestinians.

After meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah, he said Washington would also disburse $5.5 million in immediate disaster assistance for Gaza and $32 million to the UN Agency for Palestinian refugees.