Blinken Says Sees no Prospects for Restoration of Iranian Nuclear Deal in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he does not see any prospects for a restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal in the near future.

"Iran has continued to try to add extraneous issues to the negotiation that we simply not going to say 'yes' to.

We will not accept a bad deal. The response they gave to the last proposals put forward by our European partners had been a very significant step backward. And I do not see any prospects in the very near term to bring it to a conclusion," Blinken said in an interview with CBS news.