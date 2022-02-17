UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Sent Letter To Lavrov Proposing Meeting Next Week To Resolve Crisis

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Blinken Says Sent Letter to Lavrov Proposing Meeting Next Week to Resolve Crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he has sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to propose a meeting next week in Europe to address the Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he has sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to propose a meeting next week in Europe to address the Ukraine crisis.

"Earlier today, I sent a letter to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposing that we meet next week in Europe following up on our talks in recent weeks to discuss the steps we can take to resolve this crisis without conflict," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting. "We are also proposing meetings at the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE Permanent Council. These meetings can pave the way for a summit of key leaders in the context of deescalation."

