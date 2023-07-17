Blinken Says Sent Letter To US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold
Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 11:34 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he sent a letter to the US Senate expressing concern about holds placed on confirming nominees for diplomatic posts, arguing that the hold harms the United States national security
"Earlier today, I sent a letter to all members of the Senate, expressing my serious concern regarding the significant delays in confirming State Department nominees," Blinken said during a press briefing.
The hold is irresponsible and harms US national security, Blinken said, adding that US adversaries benefit from a lack of confirmed diplomatic positions
Confirmed nominees have greater access and influence to advance US interests around the world, Blinken said.