Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he sent a letter to the US Senate expressing concern about holds placed on confirming nominees for diplomatic posts, arguing that the hold harms the United States national security.

"Earlier today, I sent a letter to all members of the Senate, expressing my serious concern regarding the significant delays in confirming State Department nominees," Blinken said during a press briefing.

The hold is irresponsible and harms US national security, Blinken said, adding that US adversaries benefit from a lack of confirmed diplomatic positions

Confirmed nominees have greater access and influence to advance US interests around the world, Blinken said.