Blinken Says Spoke to Polish, Ukrainian Counterparts About Reported Explosion in Poland

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the reported explosion in Poland and vowed to coordinate closely as a probe proceeds.

"I spoke this morning from Bali with Polish Foreign Minister Rau and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba regarding the explosion in eastern Poland. We pledged to remain closely coordinated in the days ahead as the investigation proceeds and we determine appropriate next steps," Blinken said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, and two people were killed.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw does not have any conclusive evidence at the moment as to who launched the missiles, but added that they were most likely Russian-made. He added that there is no indication that there will be a similar repeat of the incident.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons, All statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation, the ministry added.