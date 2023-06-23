Open Menu

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition To Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Meet In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States is launching a Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, with the group expected to meet next mont

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States is launching a Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, with the group expected to meet next month.

"On July 7, 2023, I will convene and host a virtual Ministerial meeting, bringing together dozens of countries and international organizations, to launch a Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats," Blinken said in a statement.

The coalition seeks to unite countries worldwide in a concerted effort to prevent the illicit manufacture and trafficking of synthetic drugs, identify emerging drug trends and respond effectively to their public health impacts, the statement said.

Illicit fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in more deaths of US adults under 50 than any other cause, the statement noted.

The coalition plans to reconvene on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly and the March 2024 UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the statement said.

The US wishes to engage with all countries concerned about the public health and security risks associated with synthetic drugs and encourages partners to join the coalition, the statement added.

