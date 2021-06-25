Blinken says 'status quo was not option' in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the status quo was not an option for the US in Afghanistan, as it prepares to withdraw troops by September despite a rise in attacks

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the status quo was not an option for the US in Afghanistan, as it prepares to withdraw troops by September despite a rise in attacks.

"We are seeing elevated attacks on the Afghan security forces in certain parts of the country compared to a year ago," Blinken said on a visit to Paris, acknowledging the US had to look "very hard" to see if the Taliban was serious about peace.

But he added: "Had we not begun the process of drawing down... the status quo would not have helped... The status quo was not an option."