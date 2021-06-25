UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says 'status Quo Was Not Option' In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Blinken says 'status quo was not option' in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the status quo was not an option for the US in Afghanistan, as it prepares to withdraw troops by September despite a rise in attacks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the status quo was not an option for the US in Afghanistan, as it prepares to withdraw troops by September despite a rise in attacks.

"We are seeing elevated attacks on the Afghan security forces in certain parts of the country compared to a year ago," Blinken said on a visit to Paris, acknowledging the US had to look "very hard" to see if the Taliban was serious about peace.

But he added: "Had we not begun the process of drawing down... the status quo would not have helped... The status quo was not an option."

More Stories From World

