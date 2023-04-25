UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Sudan Rivals Agree To 72-hour Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Blinken says Sudan rivals agree to 72-hour ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Sudan's warring generals had agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting Tuesday (2200 GMT Monday) after previous bids to pause the conflict quickly disintegrated

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ):US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Sudan's warring generals had agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting Tuesday (2200 GMT Monday) after previous bids to pause the conflict quickly disintegrated.

"Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours," Blinken said in a statement two hours before the truce was to go into effect.

"During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire," Blinken said.

Blinken said that the United States was also working with partners to set up a committee that would negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Sudan, where the conflict between rival generals descended into deadly violence 10 days ago.

Blinken met earlier Monday in Washington on the peace efforts with Kenya's top diplomat and has held phone conversations with counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Washington United States Saudi Arabia Sudan Kenya United Arab Emirates April From Top

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reveals costly drop by Shadab Khan in t ..

Babar Azam reveals costly drop by Shadab Khan in thrilling match loss

38 seconds ago
 Anti-Polio drive to kick off from May 8

Anti-Polio drive to kick off from May 8

6 minutes ago
 234 vehicles challaned, 35 impounded over violatio ..

234 vehicles challaned, 35 impounded over violations

11 minutes ago
 Iran Launches Exports to Saudi Arabia After Renewa ..

Iran Launches Exports to Saudi Arabia After Renewal of Diplomatic Ties - Iranian ..

11 minutes ago
 Finland Hosting 11-Nation Arctic Military Talks - ..

Finland Hosting 11-Nation Arctic Military Talks - Military

18 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets old age home residents

Mohsin Naqvi meets old age home residents

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.