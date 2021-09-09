Blinken Says Taliban Not Allowing Charter Flights to Leave Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned in Russia) are not allowing charter flights to leave Afghanistan because some passengers do not have the appropriate credentials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned in Russia) are not allowing charter flights to leave Afghanistan because some passengers do not have the appropriate credentials.

"As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart," Blinken said during remarks at Ramstein air base. "They claim some of the passengers do not have the required documentation."

Blinken added that the State Department is doing everything it can to support the charter flights and has made clear to the Taliban they need to allow the airplanes to depart.