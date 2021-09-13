UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Taliban Would Have Began Nationwide Assault If US Delayed Exit - Testimony

Blinken Says Taliban Would Have Began Nationwide Assault if US Delayed Exit - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) would have started a nationwide assault in Afghanistan if President Joe Biden delayed the withdrawal of American forces beyond the August 31 deadline, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in prepared remarks for his House congressional testimony on Monday.

"Had he not followed through on his predecessor's commitment, attacks on our forces and those of our allies would have resumed and the Taliban's nationwide assault on Afghanistan's major cities would have commenced," Blinken said.

The original Doha agreement the Taliban struck with the Trump administration called for all US troops to leave Afghanistan by May. When the Biden administration came to office they froze the plan to conduct an assessment, which effectively delayed the exit by four months.

