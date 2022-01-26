UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, Situation Of Concern To Entire World

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, Situation of Concern to Entire World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he discussed the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine and its significance to the entire international community during a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al-Sabah

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he discussed the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine and its significance to the entire international community during a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al-Sabah.

"We talked about the ongoing security challenge posed by Russia's provocations and threatened aggression toward Ukraine. We agreed that this crisis is much bigger than just Ukraine, or even Europe. It's of serious concern to the entire international community. It requires an international response," Blinken said.

Kuwait understands the Ukraine situation better than anyone, Blinken said, drawing parallels with the liberation of Kuwait from Iraq 31 years ago.

The two leaders also discussed Iran and negotiations to return compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Blinken said.

The US appreciates Kuwait's support for a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, as well as its coordination through venues such as the Gulf Cooperation Council Iran Working Group where they have "stood together against Iran's destabilizing actions in the region," Blinken added.

The United States is a solid partner and great friend to Kuwait, Al-Sabah said during the press conference. He also looks forward to meeting again for a sixth round of strategic talks with the US in Kuwait in the future.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia Europe Threatened Iraq Kuwait United States From

Recent Stories

KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private ..

KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private company on Swat Motorway Phas ..

22 seconds ago
 Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use ..

Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use Them as Bargaining Tool - Env ..

24 seconds ago
 US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions ..

US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia - Embassy

25 seconds ago
 Qureshi speaks with counterpart; highlights Pakist ..

Qureshi speaks with counterpart; highlights Pakistan's Engage Africa Policy

27 seconds ago
 US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Min ..

US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building

6 minutes ago
 Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Resto ..

Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Restoring Vision in Monkey - Univer ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>