Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, Situation of Concern to Entire World

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he discussed the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine and its significance to the entire international community during a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al-Sabah.

"We talked about the ongoing security challenge posed by Russia's provocations and threatened aggression toward Ukraine. We agreed that this crisis is much bigger than just Ukraine, or even Europe. It's of serious concern to the entire international community. It requires an international response," Blinken said.

Kuwait understands the Ukraine situation better than anyone, Blinken said, drawing parallels with the liberation of Kuwait from Iraq 31 years ago.

The two leaders also discussed Iran and negotiations to return compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Blinken said.

The US appreciates Kuwait's support for a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, as well as its coordination through venues such as the Gulf Cooperation Council Iran Working Group where they have "stood together against Iran's destabilizing actions in the region," Blinken added.

The United States is a solid partner and great friend to Kuwait, Al-Sabah said during the press conference. He also looks forward to meeting again for a sixth round of strategic talks with the US in Kuwait in the future.