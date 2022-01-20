UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Talks With Lavrov Will Show If There Is Diplomatic Way Forward With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States will decide if there is a diplomatic way forward with Russia after he meets with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States will decide if there is a diplomatic way forward with Russia after he meets with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week.

"Tomorrow when I have a chance to see my Russian counterpart, I think it's a good opportunity because since this last week of very intensive discussions with Russia in the strategic stability dialogue between the United States and Russia, the NATO-Russia Council, the OSCE, we've all had an opportunity to think about what we heard from each other.

The Russians have had a chance, I assume, to go back and consult with President Putin, we've had a chance to closely consult among ourselves," Blinken said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart.

"And now, I think we'll be able to see further, perhaps as a result of tomorrow's meetings whether there is still a clear diplomatic path forward, one that Germany and the United States together are determined to pursue," he added.

