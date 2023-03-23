UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says TikTok Poses Threat To US National Security, Should Be Ended Somehow

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Blinken Says TikTok Poses Threat to US National Security, Should Be Ended Somehow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he believes TikTok poses a threat to US national security and should be ended "one way or another"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he believes TikTok poses a threat to US national security and should be ended "one way or another."

"I believe that it is," Blinken told a US House hearing when asked whether TikTok poses a threat to US national security. "It should be ended one way or another and there are different ways of doing that."

Early in March, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a bill that will allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised the bill, saying that it could provide protection against "countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."

On Thursday, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government.

The hearing took place as lawmakers and the Biden administration weigh the possibility of banning the platform in the US, following restrictions by various state governments and Federal agencies over privacy concerns.�

