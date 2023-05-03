UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Told Ukraine That US Regrets Leak Of Classified Documents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Blinken Says Told Ukraine That US Regrets Leak of Classified Documents

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he told Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba last month that the United States regrets the recent leak of classified documents, some of which exposed information regarding the conflict in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he told Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba last month that the United States regrets the recent leak of classified documents, some of which exposed information regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

"What I told him (Kuleba) is we very much regretted the unauthorized exposure of these documents, that we took very seriously our obligations and responsibilities to protect information," Blinken said during an interview with the Washington Post.

Last month, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked online, including assessments of Ukraine's military capabilities. The US government has since arrested a servicemember in connection with the leak.

US media reported earlier this week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy learned about the leak through news reports, not through talks with the US government. Kiev is now keeping sensitive information about a potential counteroffensive with only a few individuals, the reports said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Kiev United States Post Media Government

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

20 minutes ago
 Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrain ..

Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrainization' of Capital - Reports

8 minutes ago
 British investment group launches $40 million reso ..

British investment group launches $40 million resort-style living in Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for set ..

GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for setting up larger bench

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.