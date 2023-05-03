Blinken Says Told Ukraine That US Regrets Leak of Classified Documents

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he told Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba last month that the United States regrets the recent leak of classified documents, some of which exposed information regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

"What I told him (Kuleba) is we very much regretted the unauthorized exposure of these documents, that we took very seriously our obligations and responsibilities to protect information," Blinken said during an interview with the Washington Post.

Last month, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked online, including assessments of Ukraine's military capabilities. The US government has since arrested a servicemember in connection with the leak.

US media reported earlier this week that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy learned about the leak through news reports, not through talks with the US government. Kiev is now keeping sensitive information about a potential counteroffensive with only a few individuals, the reports said.