UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Says Troop Pullout From Afghanistan 'Doesn't Mean We're Leaving'

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 07:40 AM

Blinken Says Troop Pullout From Afghanistan 'Doesn't Mean We're Leaving'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there will still be US presence in Afghanistan after the pullout of American forces is completed.

"We've been engaged in Afghanistan for 20 years, and we sometimes forget why we went there in the first place, and that was to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11. And we did. Just because our troops are coming home doesn't mean we're leaving. We're not," Blinken said on Sunday on CBS news' "60 Minutes."

Blinken pointed out that the US embassy will remain in Afghanistan and the US will continue providing economic, humanitarian, and developmental support in the country.

Asked whether the Taliban could end up taking over in Afghanistan, Blinken said that "We have to be prepared for every scenario and there are a range of them."

Last week, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the US had started to pull out forces from Afghanistan.

Jean-Pierre told reporters that the US Army Ranger task force would be sent to Afghanistan amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal.

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced plans to fully withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, despite the 2020 US-Taliban peace deal having set May 1, 2021 as the deadline for withdrawal.

On February 29, 2020, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said last week that after the withdrawal of American forces there is a possibility that UN peacekeepers would be deployed in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Army United Nations Prisoner White House Qatar Doha United States February May September Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to May 15

6 hours ago

Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed f ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel starting ..

7 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets two US senators

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Rashid dis ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.