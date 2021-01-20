UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Turkey's Purchase Of Russian S-400 Air Defense System 'Unacceptable'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

Blinken Says Turkey's Purchase of Russian S-400 Air Defense System 'Unacceptable'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, denounced Turkey's purchase of S-400 air defense system from Russia as "unacceptable" and said tougher measures may be needed to prevent defense cooperation between the two countries.

"I think what Turkey has done as a NATO ally in acquiring S-400 is unacceptable. The idea that a strategic, so-called strategic partner of ours would actually be in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors, Russia, is not acceptable," Blinken told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

The United States has barred Turkey from acquiring US-made F-35 fifth generation fighter jets and imposed sanctions against Ankara under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for purchasing the Russian system. The restrictions targeted four affiliates of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, including its head, Ismail Demir.

Blinken called for examining whether sanctions had an effect and whether greater pressure needs to be exerted on Turkey.

"I think we need to take a look and see the impact the existing sanctions have had and then determine whether there is more that needs to be done," he said.

