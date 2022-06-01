Blinken Says Ukraine Promised Not to Hit Russian Territory With New US-Provided Missiles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ukraine has given assurances to the United States that it will not fire the newly provided long-range rocket systems on Russian territory, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Specifically with regard to weapons systems we've provided, the Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory. There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our allies and partners," Blinken said when asked about the risk of escalating the Ukraine conflict should the weapons hit Russian soil.

A senior Biden administration official said earlier this week that the United States will unveil a new $700 million security aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday that includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia has no confidence in Ukraine's promises not to fire the long-range weapons on Russian territory.