UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Ukraine Promised Not To Target Inside Russia

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Blinken says Ukraine promised not to target inside Russia

Ukraine has promised the United States that it will not use new long-range weapons against targets inside Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday

Washington, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine has promised the United States that it will not use new long-range weapons against targets inside Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"The Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory," Blinken told a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

"There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our allies and partners," he said.

The United States said Tuesday that it will supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems, including the Himars multiple-launch rocket system that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles.

President Joe Biden said that the United States would not support attacks inside of Russia, which quickly warned of greater risks of conflict between Washington and Moscow.

Blinken dismissed suggestions that the United States was risking escalation with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February despite repeated Western warnings.

"It is Russia that is attacking Ukraine, not the other way around," Blinken said.

"And simply put, the best way to avoid escalation is for Russia to stop the aggression and the war that it started. It's fully within its power to do so."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington United States February Best

Recent Stories

Saudi ambassador calls on finance minister; matter ..

Saudi ambassador calls on finance minister; matters of economic cooperation disc ..

21 seconds ago
 Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shootin ..

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

23 seconds ago
 Online bootcamp held for higher education's facult ..

Online bootcamp held for higher education's faculty training

25 seconds ago
 Netherlands, Germany to Start Developing Gas Field ..

Netherlands, Germany to Start Developing Gas Field in North Sea

26 seconds ago
 Khawaja Salman congratulates newly elected body of ..

Khawaja Salman congratulates newly elected body of health reporters

28 seconds ago
 NATO Allies Nearing Limit of Heavy Weapons They Ca ..

NATO Allies Nearing Limit of Heavy Weapons They Can Send to Ukraine - Expert

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.