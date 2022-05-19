Blinken Says Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Should it Stop Fighting Against Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday there would be "no more Ukraine" if Kiev stops fighting against Russian forces

"If Russia stopped fighting tomorrow, the war would end. If Ukraine stopped fighting, there would be no more Ukraine," Blinken said during remarks at the UN Security Council.

Blinken is in New York City this week to discuss with the United States' international partners the global food shortage and the conflict in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. In Response, the United States and its allies and partners have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons worth multiple billions of Dollars.