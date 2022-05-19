UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Ukraine Will Cease To Exist Should It Stop Fighting Against Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Blinken Says Ukraine Will Cease to Exist Should it Stop Fighting Against Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday there would be "no more Ukraine" if Kiev stops fighting against Russian forces

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday there would be "no more Ukraine" if Kiev stops fighting against Russian forces.

"If Russia stopped fighting tomorrow, the war would end. If Ukraine stopped fighting, there would be no more Ukraine," Blinken said during remarks at the UN Security Council.

Blinken is in New York City this week to discuss with the United States' international partners the global food shortage and the conflict in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. In Response, the United States and its allies and partners have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons worth multiple billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations Ukraine Russia Kiev New York United States February Billion

Recent Stories

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

13 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Western Sanctions on Russia Not Causi ..

Blinken Says Western Sanctions on Russia Not Causing Global Food Insecurity

15 seconds ago
 US House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Oil, Gas Com ..

US House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Oil, Gas Companies for Price Gouging

16 seconds ago
 Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agr ..

Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agree to Keep Open Lines of Commu ..

17 seconds ago
 Italy's Oldani sprints to maiden win in Giro 12th ..

Italy's Oldani sprints to maiden win in Giro 12th stage, Lopez in pink

19 seconds ago
 SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.