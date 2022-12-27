UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Ukrainians To Face 'Tough Winter' Amid Collapsing Energy Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday predicted a "tough winter" for Ukrainians as the country grapples with the consequences of collapsing energy infrastructure amid Russia's special military operation.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday predicted a "tough winter" for Ukrainians as the country grapples with the consequences of collapsing energy infrastructure amid Russia's special military operation.

"We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. A tough winter lies ahead for Ukrainians, and we will work tirelessly with the G7 and other partners to repair, replace, and defend Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Blinken said in a tweet.

In November, the United States announced a $53 million package of assistance to help restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure, including distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, and vehicles.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted Ukraine's power, defense industry, military command, and communications facilities. In mid-November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been out of service.

