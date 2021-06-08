UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Says Unaware US Steel Industry Almost Entirely Dependent On Russian Coal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Blinken Says Unaware US Steel Industry Almost Entirely Dependent on Russian Coal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday it was news to him that cheap coal from Russia allegedly undermines the United States' domestic supply and creates a national security threat for the steel industry.

"No, I have to acknowledge this is news to me, not something I focused on, and I very much appreciate you bring it to my attention," Blinken said when Congressman Dan Meuser asked him whether he was aware that 90 percent of anthracite coal used in the US steel industry come from Russia.

During a US House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Meuser described the situation with the coal supply in the United States as a threat to national security.

Meuser said over the past five years Pennsylvania anthracite production shrunk by 20 percent while the total sales of Russia anthracite increased from 6 million tones in 2016 to 22 million tones in 2020, or 12 times higher than the domestic usage in the United States.

"I am concerned Russia is attempting to undermine our domestic supply which creates a national security, as well as a threat to our economy, that does in fact need our attention," Meuser said.

The congressman also called upon Blinken to look closer into the matter of allegedly "very questionable" and "illegal" dumping of Russian anthracite in the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia United States 2016 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

39 minutes ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

2 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

57 minutes ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

57 minutes ago

ACE raids District Highway office in Hyderabad

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.