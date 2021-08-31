Blinken Says Under 200 Americans Remain in Afghanistan Who Want to Leave

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) There are between 100 and 200 Americans left in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country despite the US completing its withdrawal on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We believe there are still a small number of Americans - under 200 and likely closer to 100 - who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave. We're trying to determine exactly how many," Blinken said at a presser on Monday.