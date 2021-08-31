WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through independent organizations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press conference.

"The United States will continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people," Blinken said on Monday.

"Consistent with our sanctions on the Taliban, the aid will not flow through the government, but rather through independent organizations, such as UN agencies and NGOs [non-governmental organizations]."

Blinken added that the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) are not expected to impede on humanitarian aid operations in Afghanistan.