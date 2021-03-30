UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says US Aims To Preserve Rules-Based Order Undermined By China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:29 PM

The US policy toward China aims to preserve the rules-based world order rather than contain China, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The US policy toward China aims to preserve the rules-based world order rather than contain China, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Blinken suggested that China's human rights violations and defying commitments undermined the global rules in place since WWII. Blinken also said that the US relations with China could be competitive, cooperative or antagonistic depending on a situation. Nevertheless, Washington must resist Beijing from a position of strength that starts with strong alliances, coordination and cooperation, the top diplomat said.

The US State Secretary added that Washington will not force its allies to choose between the US and China.

The US-China high-level meeting, which took place in the US city of Anchorage from March 18-19, made headlines after Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan harshly criticized China for violating human rights. In response, their Chinese counterparts condemned Washington for hypocrisy.

