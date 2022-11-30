Blinken Says US, Allies Have Provided $40Bln in Arms to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States and its allies have provided $40 billion in weapons to Ukraine amid Russia's special operation and will bolster their supply, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"NATO allies and partners have provided $40 billion in arms to Ukraine, more is on the way," Blinken said at a press availability in Bucharest, noting that the allies will "maintain and bolster" their support for Ukraine.

The United States alone has provided more than $19 billion in security assistance and nearly $15 billion in direct economic and humanitarian support, he added.

Blinken stated that the best way to hasten prospects for diplomacy is to sustain the support to Ukraine and tilt the battlefield in its favor.