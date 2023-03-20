UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Also Faces Set Of Human Rights Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 10:03 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States does not lack its own challenges with respect to human rights in light of a newly published annual countries report.

"The United States faces its own set of challenges on human rights. Our willingness to confront our challenges openly, to acknowledge our own shortcomings, not to sweep them under the rug, or pretend they don't exist, that is what distinguishes us and other democracies," Blinken said during a press briefing.

The US State Department on Monday released its annual country reports on human rights, outlining the United States' opinion on the state of human rights in 198 countries and territories around the world based on information and events from 2022.

Blinken highlighted the department's reports on China, Iran, and Russia among other countries where the US believes human rights violations or abuses may have occurred.

