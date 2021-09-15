Blinken Says US and Lithuania Working Together on Democracy in Belarus

The US and Lithuania are working together as partners to advance democracy in Belarus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday during remarks alongside Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis

"Lithuania and the United States are very strong partners in NATO. We stand together for collective defense and security. We stand against economic coercion, including that being exerted by China. And we stand strongly for democracy, including in Belarus where we're very much working together," Blinken said.

The two leaders met in Washington, DC on International Day of Democracy, which Landsbergis said was a symbolic day to reaffirm the countries' commitments to democracy and livery across the globe.

Lithuania has been dealing with a migration crisis from Belarus that their Defense Minister, Arvydas Anusauskas, called part of a joint Russia-Belarus hybrid attack.

A group of US lawmakers on Friday wrote an open letter condemning the sentencing of Belarussian opposition activists Marya Kalesnikava and Maksym Znak and demanding that the Lukashenko regime release them.