Blinken Says US Assessing Taliban Announcement Of New Government

Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Washington was assessing the announcement of the new Afghan government by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"Yesterday the Taliban named the new interim government. We are assessing the announcement," Blinken said at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass after Ramstein Air Base visit.

