Blinken Says US Assessing Whether Russian Military Committed War Crimes in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States is assessing available information whether the members of Russia's armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," he said.

Blinken pointed out that the US assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources.

"As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases," he said. "The US government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate. We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions."