Blinken Says US Campus Protests Part Of 'democracy'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that campus protests sweeping the United States over the middle East were part of democracy, but criticised the "silence" over Hamas.
Police have carried out large-scale arrests in universities across the United States, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse protests over Israel's war with Hamas.
Speaking in Beijing following a day of meetings with high-ranking officials, Blinken said such protests were a "hallmark of our democracy".
"Our citizens make known their views, their concerns, their anger, at any given time," Blinken said in China, which tightly controls protests.
"I think that reflects the strength of the country," he said.
But he also said that protesters had not condemned Hamas, which carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.
"As I've also said before, this could be over tomorrow, it could have been over yesterday, it could have been over months ago, if Hamas has put down its weapons, stopped hiding behind civilians, released the hostages," he said.
"But of course they have chosen not to do that and it is notable there is silence about Hamas, it's as if it wasn't even part of the story," he added.
Recent Stories
SONY x TECNO - is this for real?
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam National Assembly head resigns amid graft purge20 minutes ago
-
Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source40 minutes ago
-
Xi tells Blinken US, China should be 'partners, not rivals'41 minutes ago
-
Ukraine agriculture minister freed on bail in corruption case1 hour ago
-
Vietnam National Assembly head resigns amid graft purge1 hour ago
-
Calls for mosque demolition weigh on India's Muslim voters1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Friday1 hour ago
-
China's EV execs bullish on Western pressure at Beijing car show1 hour ago
-
EU toughens rules on fashion retailer Shein1 hour ago
-
Xi meets U.S. secretary of state in Beijing1 hour ago
-
Ukrainian minister detained over suspected corruption: prosecutors2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores2 hours ago