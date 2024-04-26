Open Menu

Blinken Says US Campus Protests Part Of 'democracy'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Blinken says US campus protests part of 'democracy'

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that campus protests sweeping the United States over the middle East were part of democracy, but criticised the "silence" over Hamas.

Police have carried out large-scale arrests in universities across the United States, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse protests over Israel's war with Hamas.

Speaking in Beijing following a day of meetings with high-ranking officials, Blinken said such protests were a "hallmark of our democracy".

"Our citizens make known their views, their concerns, their anger, at any given time," Blinken said in China, which tightly controls protests.

"I think that reflects the strength of the country," he said.

But he also said that protesters had not condemned Hamas, which carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

"As I've also said before, this could be over tomorrow, it could have been over yesterday, it could have been over months ago, if Hamas has put down its weapons, stopped hiding behind civilians, released the hostages," he said.

"But of course they have chosen not to do that and it is notable there is silence about Hamas, it's as if it wasn't even part of the story," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Police Israel China Democracy Beijing United States Middle East October

Recent Stories

SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

2 minutes ago
 PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

4 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

12 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

18 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

18 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

18 hours ago

More Stories From World