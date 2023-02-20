Blinken Says US Cannot Sell F-16 Fighters to Turkey Without Congressional Approval

The United States cannot sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey without approval from Congress, which means that its concerns regarding Greece's stance and Sweden and Finland's NATO bids need to be addressed, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United States cannot sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey without approval from Congress, which means that its concerns regarding Greece's stance and Sweden and Finland's NATO bids need to be addressed, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Monday.

"But members of our Congress have concerns... we're waiting to make sure that the concerns of Congress can be effectively addressed. Because as much as our administration wants this to go forward, it can't move forward without the approval of Congress," Blinken told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

According to some congressional leaders, the concerns include Turkey's alleged human rights violations, intimidation of its neighbors, especially Greece, and obstruction of Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO.

On January 18, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was hoping to overcome the difficulties in the supply of F-16 fighter jets from Washington, noting that the purchase was in line with the joint strategic interests of both countries.

In April 2021, the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests.