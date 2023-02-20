UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Cannot Sell F-16 Fighters To Turkey Without Congressional Approval

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Blinken Says US Cannot Sell F-16 Fighters to Turkey Without Congressional Approval

The United States cannot sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey without approval from Congress, which means that its concerns regarding Greece's stance and Sweden and Finland's NATO bids need to be addressed, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United States cannot sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey without approval from Congress, which means that its concerns regarding Greece's stance and Sweden and Finland's NATO bids need to be addressed, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said Monday.

"But members of our Congress have concerns... we're waiting to make sure that the concerns of Congress can be effectively addressed. Because as much as our administration wants this to go forward, it can't move forward without the approval of Congress," Blinken told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

According to some congressional leaders, the concerns include Turkey's alleged human rights violations, intimidation of its neighbors, especially Greece, and obstruction of Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO.

On January 18, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara was hoping to overcome the difficulties in the supply of F-16 fighter jets from Washington, noting that the purchase was in line with the joint strategic interests of both countries.

In April 2021, the US excluded Turkey from the F-35 program after Ankara purchased Russia's S-400 air defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that year that Turkey had received a US offer to buy F-16 jets instead, one generation behind the F-35s. The US Congress has been debating whether to include restrictions on the sale of jets in its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2023, while the US State Department has been trying to convince lawmakers that the deal was aligned with Washington's interests.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Sale Buy Ankara United States Sweden Finland Greece Tayyip Erdogan January April Congress From

Recent Stories

Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior offici ..

Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior officials at IDEX 2023

6 seconds ago
 Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to pr ..

Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to probe reasons for economic meltd ..

7 minutes ago
 Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imra ..

Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan till March 3

7 minutes ago
 EU Launches 2-Year Civilian Mission in Armenia to ..

EU Launches 2-Year Civilian Mission in Armenia to Boost Border Security - Counci ..

9 minutes ago
 US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'ho ..

US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'hours before:' top aide

7 minutes ago
 Tammana Begum remembered on her 11th death anniver ..

Tammana Begum remembered on her 11th death anniversary

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.