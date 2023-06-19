UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US, China Both Want To 'stabilise' Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Blinken says US, China both want to 'stabilise' ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he agreed with China's leadership on the need to "stabilise" relations but that he was "clear-eyed" on vast disagreements

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he agreed with China's leadership on the need to "stabilise" relations but that he was "clear-eyed" on vast disagreements.

"In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Blinken told reporters in Beijing after two days of talks.

"I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship." But Blinken said he was "clear-eyed" about China."We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we profoundly -- even vehemently -- disagree," Blinken said.

Rejecting a major line of criticism from China, Blinken insisted that President Joe Biden was not seeking "economic containment" of Beijing through its sweeping ban on exports of high-end semiconductors.

"We want to see growth. We want to see success in every part of the world, including, of course, in the major economies like China," Blinken said.

"But at the same time," he said, "it's not in our interest to provide technology to China that could be used against us.

- Assurances on Taiwan - China has pointed to Taiwan as a main area of disagreement.

Blinken repeated that the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan and stood by its stance of maintaining the status quo.

"At the same time, we and many others have deep concerns about some of the provocative actions that China has taken in recent years going back to 2016," he said.

On another regional issue, Blinken said he spoke to China about using its influence over its ally North Korea.

"All members of the international community have an interest in encouraging the DPRK to act responsibly to stop launching missiles, to start engaging on its nuclear programme," said Blinken, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"China's in a unique position to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue and to end its dangerous behaviour."

Related Topics

World Technology Exports China Nuclear Beijing Pyongyang Same Independence United States North Korea 2016 All From Best

Recent Stories

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Develop ..

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

1 minute ago
 Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation ..

Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

1 minute ago
 AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmi ..

AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmir issue settled

1 minute ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

2 minutes ago
 New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

7 minutes ago
 Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compr ..

Man awarded 3 years imprisonment for sharing compromised photos

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.