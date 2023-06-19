Blinken says US, China both want to 'stabilise' ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he agreed with China's leadership on the need to "stabilise" relations but that he was "clear-eyed" on vast disagreements

"In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Blinken told reporters in Beijing after two days of talks.

"I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship." But Blinken said he was "clear-eyed" about China."We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we profoundly -- even vehemently -- disagree," Blinken said.

Rejecting a major line of criticism from China, Blinken insisted that President Joe Biden was not seeking "economic containment" of Beijing through its sweeping ban on exports of high-end semiconductors.

"We want to see growth. We want to see success in every part of the world, including, of course, in the major economies like China," Blinken said.

"But at the same time," he said, "it's not in our interest to provide technology to China that could be used against us.

- Assurances on Taiwan - China has pointed to Taiwan as a main area of disagreement.

Blinken repeated that the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan and stood by its stance of maintaining the status quo.

"At the same time, we and many others have deep concerns about some of the provocative actions that China has taken in recent years going back to 2016," he said.

On another regional issue, Blinken said he spoke to China about using its influence over its ally North Korea.

"All members of the international community have an interest in encouraging the DPRK to act responsibly to stop launching missiles, to start engaging on its nuclear programme," said Blinken, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"China's in a unique position to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue and to end its dangerous behaviour."