Blinken Says US Commends Kenya for Considering Lead Role in Haiti Response Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The United States commends Kenya's decision to consider leading a multinational force in Haiti to address gang violence in the island country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States commends the Government of Kenya for responding to Haiti's call and for considering to serve as the lead nation for a multinational force in Haiti to assist in addressing insecurity caused by gang violence," Blinken said in a statement.

The US looks forward to working with partners of Haiti to advance the process, including through a UN Security Council resolution to authorize the multinational force, the statement said.

The US calls on stakeholders in Haiti to take urgent steps to expand political consensus and restore a democratic order, the statement added.