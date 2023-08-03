Open Menu

Blinken Says US Committing $362Mln To Bolster Food System Resilience In Haiti, Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Blinken Says US Committing $362Mln to Bolster Food System Resilience in Haiti, Africa

The United States is committing $362 million to address food insecurity in Haiti and 11 African countries by bolstering food system resilience, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The United States is committing $362 million to address food insecurity in Haiti and 11 African countries by bolstering food system resilience, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Today, I'm also announcing $362 million more to tackle the drivers of food insecurity and to enhance resilience in Haiti and 11 African countries," Blinken said in remarks to the UN Security Council.

The efforts include getting food to pregnant women and helping farmers grow hardier and more diverse crops, Blinken said.

The US will look to other governments, companies and philanthropists to help invest in nutrition and resilient food systems, Blinken added.

Related Topics

United Nations United States Haiti Women Million

Recent Stories

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

11 minutes ago
 Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

11 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early W ..

National Centre of Meteorology hosts &#039;Early Warning for All&#039; workshop

51 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets ..

Mayor Karachi calls for achieving revenue targets set by KMC

4 minutes ago
 Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Ital ..

Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Italy

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

Lahore High Court grants bail to Shehryar Afridi

4 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for uniqu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Sultan AlNeyadi for unique space conversation at Louvre ..

51 minutes ago
 Senate body wants LHC CJ intervention in IUB drugs ..

Senate body wants LHC CJ intervention in IUB drugs, video scandal

4 minutes ago
 US Official Admits Not All Grain Exported Under Bl ..

US Official Admits Not All Grain Exported Under Black Sea Deal Went to Poor Coun ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says tech ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says technical education has potential ..

12 minutes ago
 PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

PAC directs MoWR to complete ongoing projects

12 minutes ago
 Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy minist ..

Saudi extends 1m bpd oil output cut: energy ministry

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World