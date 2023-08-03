Blinken Says US Committing $362Mln to Bolster Food System Resilience in Haiti, Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is committing $362 million to address food insecurity in Haiti and 11 African countries by bolstering food system resilience, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The United States is committing $362 million to address food insecurity in Haiti and 11 African countries by bolstering food system resilience, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Today, I'm also announcing $362 million more to tackle the drivers of food insecurity and to enhance resilience in Haiti and 11 African countries," Blinken said in remarks to the UN Security Council.

The efforts include getting food to pregnant women and helping farmers grow hardier and more diverse crops, Blinken said.

The US will look to other governments, companies and philanthropists to help invest in nutrition and resilient food systems, Blinken added.