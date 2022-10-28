Blinken Says US Concerned About Alleged Chinese 'Aggression' Toward Taiwan

The Biden administration is concerned about the alleged increased Chinese "aggression" toward Taiwan, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview on Friday

"We're seeing more repression in China and more aggression on the outside, including on Taiwan," Blinken told the Quebecois broadcaster TVA. "Maritime trade, in that area, represents 50 percent of trade every day, and the chips that we have in our phones and everything - most of them come from Taiwan.

"

Blinken said that the crisis between China and Taiwan would be "bad for the entire world" and needed to be resolved peacefully.

Blinken's remarks come amid a period of heightened tensions in relations between the United States and China, particularly with respect to Taiwan.

The series of visits earlier this year by US lawmakers to Taiwan, mostly notably by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, has further exacerbated existing tensions.