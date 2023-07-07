Blinken Says US Determined to Continue Coordination to Press Venezuela to 'Fair' Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States is determined to continue to coordinate with international partners to press Venezuela to hold "free and fair" elections next year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We're determined to continue international cooperation and coordination to press the regime to commit to free and fair elections in 2024 and to take the necessary steps," Blinken said during a press conference alongside Guyana President Ifraam Ali.

Earlier in the day, media outlet World politics Review said senior US officials recently had secret talks with Venezuelan officials.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.

The Biden administration has said it would provide Venezuela sanctions relief if it took significant steps, such as holding so-called free and fair elections.