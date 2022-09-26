UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US 'Eager' To Work With Italy's New Government On Ukraine, Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 07:12 PM

The United States is "eager" to work with Italy's new government on Ukraine, economy and human rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni leading a right-wing coalition to victory

"Following yesterday's Italian elections, we are eager to work with Italy's government on our shared goals: supporting a free and independent Ukraine, respecting human rights, and building a sustainable economic future," Blinken tweeted. "Italy is a vital ally, strong democracy, and valued partner."

During her campaign, Meloni had positioned herself to international audiences as being a staunch backer of Ukraine and promised to arm the country if elected prime minister, although her coalition partners have expressed support for Russia.

